WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 9/20 - Tornado Tag Team Match, United States Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 20, 2024, coming to you live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

A huge Tornado Tag Team Match is set for tonight, as WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax joins forces with Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton to go head-to-head with Bayley and Naomi. If Bayley and Naomi score the win, then the person who pins either Jax or Stratton will earn the right to challenge the former for her title at WWE Bad Blood on October 5. However, if Jax and Stratton emerge victorious, then the person to get pinned on their opponent's team must leave "SmackDown".

LA Knight will be putting the United States Championship on the line tonight for the first time since retaining against Ludwig Kaiser on the August 30 episode of "SmackDown" as he defends against Andrade. Andrade secured his spot in tonight's match after he defeated Carmelo Hayes to become the new Number One Contender in the fifth match between the duo.

Apollo Crews previously emerged victorious against former Imperium member Giovanni Vinci on the September 6 edition of "SmackDown". Tonight, he looks to do so once again tonight as the pair square off with one another in a rematch. Additionally, Undisputed WWE Championship Cody Rhodes will be meeting face-to-face with Roman Reigns before they join forces to take on The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at Bad Blood.

