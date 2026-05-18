Bully Ray Assesses Whether Darby Allin's AEW World Championship Run Has Met Its Goals

That mentality, however, may be the downfall of the champion, according to Bully Ray. During his match against Sammy Guevara on Saturday's "AEW Collision," Allin passed out in sheer exhaustion while applying the Scorpion Deathlock. Bully Ray said that it seemed like a seed was planted going into the Double or Nothing match that could benefit Allin in defeat.

"If you see a guy like Darby Allin who's willing to bring it every single week to the level that Darby is bringing it and he happens to lose against MJF, you as a fan know, 'This guy has given his all...,'" he said. "[If] MJF were to walk away with the championship and then Darby slowly gets to his feet, people are going to give Darby a standing ovation and start chanting 'Thank you, Darby,' because you're thanking Darby for everything that he has given of himself."

Bully Ray said that he rather be over emotionally with the fans than have a championship, and "being over trumps everything. It's a way to get the title back on MJF, but to get Allin to the next level in the eyes of the fans. He however questioned if anyone else's stock has really gone up after facing Allin.

"Nobody is a bigger draw because of these matches," Bully Ray said. "I'm going to use Sammy as my best example. You believe that this match against Sammy on 'Collision' reminded everybody of how great Sammy once was in AEW and how great Sammy can be again? The only way I will agree with you is if this Wednesday night on AEW if they follow up with Sammy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.