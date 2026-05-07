MJF Finally Granted AEW World Title Rematch, With One Major Stipulation

MJF secured his Double or Nothing rematch with Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship, on the condition that he puts his preciously transplanted hair on the line.

As Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" turned into "AEW Collision" Allin had very little time to celebrate his latest title retention over Kevin Knight before MJF emerged to demand a rematch – like he has done each week since losing the title the Wednesday following Dynasty in April.

Much like the times before, Allin declined unless MJF put something on the line himself. But when MJF offered, facetiously, to put his Burberry scarf on the line, Allin said no. MJF then got serious and said he would put either his Dynamite Diamond Ring or $1 million on the line, and Allin still said no.

MJF asked what it would take for him to agree, and that's when Allin said he wanted what MJF held so dearly that he traveled to Turkey to have it sewn on: his hair. For his part, MJF did not answer the challenge and walked off. Although Allin made it clear if he didn't show up then he would not be getting another opportunity at the title.

Allin was then left to field another challenge from International Champion Kazuchika Okada, coming down to the ring and challenging him to a World title match during next week's show. Allin got ahead of Okada in calling him a "b****" and accepted the challenge before taking his leave to draw the segment to a close.