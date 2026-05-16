AEW Collision Results 5/16 - World Title & TBS Title On The Line, Tag Title Eliminator

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on May 16, 2026, coming to you from the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, MD!

After his match on Zero Hour, AEW pillar Sammy Guevara challenged another pillar, Darby Allin for the Men's World Championship, which will be on the line tonight.

Red Velvet retained the ROH Women's TV Championship at Supercard of Honor. She's jealous she's not on AEW TV or in the Owen Hart Cup, so she is answering Willow Nightingale's challenge for the TBS Championship.

Last week, Divine Dominion started a 5 minute challenge. If you can last five minutes with them, you get a title shot. Tonight, they'll have another Women's Tag Title Eliminator match.

After Dalton Castle & The Outrunners won the ROH Six Man titles, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe made the save when STP beat them down after the match. Tonight, The Conglomeration will face The Infantry & Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match for the AEW Trios titles.

Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens will take on Joe's former protégé, Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson.