AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses Becoming A Mentor After WWE HOFer Did The Same For Him

Adam Copeland has been a pro wrestler for more than three decades now, so it should come as no surprise that he's taken on a mentor role to some younger performers. Speaking to "The Sportsocracy," Copeland was asked to reflect on some of the changes in his career that he's noticed as he's adopted the role of a veteran.

"I probably have more texts and phone calls now. And it can be guys sending me promos, or somebody's going through a neck surgery and they know they can reach out to me because I've been through it. You almost become a sounding board," Copeland said. "Every talent should have that outlet and that person, and I had veterans, over the years, help me out and give me guidance."

During his earlier years in the business, Copeland used to actively go around and ask some of the older wrestlers questions as he tried to learn more about his craft. He'd walk through their matches or TV segments and get their perspective on the decisions they made and why. One person in particular who Copeland remembers helping him out was WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

"Especially in the beginning," Copeland stated. "He really, really helped crack doors for me, and at the time, he was the world champion. So when you get that kind of person that sees something in you, that's massive."

Hart wasn't the only wrestler who took Copeland under their wing, as he stated that many of the industry's greats began to feel that their time wouldn't be wasted on Copeland, if they decided to share their advice with him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportsocracy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.