WWE Raw Adds Fourth Match To Card For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event

With just days to go before Saturday Night's Main Event special, the card is rounding out following a segment on "WWE Raw."

Sol Ruca called Becky Lynch out to the ring after the IC champion blew her off backstage. When Lynch told Ruca that she belongs in "NXT," she responded that she's good at proving people wrong and challenged her on the spot. Lynch turned her down and says Ruca isn't ready. She suggested Ruca think about whether she's really ready to face her. If she is, then they'll have a match at SNME, but she warned her, "I'm not just a star maker, I'm a star breaker." Ruca wasn't phased and replied that at Saturday Night's Main Event, "not only when I snatch your soul again, I'll snatch that title." Lynch refused to put the women's Intercontinental Championship on the line before leaving the ring, however, and the match was later confirmed as being non-title.

Lynch vs. Ruca comes less than a week after two matches were added to the lineup. The Vision will defend the World Tag Team titles against the Street Profits. Ethan Page will challenge Penta for the Men's IC title. SNME is on May 23 from Fort Wayne, Indiana. It comes just one week before Clash in Italy and three weeks after Backlash. It is also the night before AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.