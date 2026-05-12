Two Championship Matches Announced For Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The Intercontinental and World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23.

Monday's "WWE Raw" saw the Street Profits team with Joe Hendry to beat the Vision trio of Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, thanks to a little assist from Seth Rollins. And thus the Profits were granted an opportunity at the World Tag titles held by Paul and Theory.

The Profits have four tag title reigns spread across the "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and WWE Tag team variants, but this will be their first opportunity at the WWE World Tag titles in their current form. This is set to be Theory and Paul's first title defense since winning them from the Usos in March.

It was also confirmed that Penta will be defending his Intercontinental title for the seventh time in his reign, putting it up against new call-up Ethan Page. Page talked his way into a title opportunity after setting Rusev onto Je'Von Evans instead, clearing the field for him to get the shot thanks to his win over the champion in tag team action last week.

Page stands to win his first major title in WWE after coming through "WWE NXT" after leaving AEW. He is a former NXT and North American Champion.