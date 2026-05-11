WWE Raw Results 5/11 - Six Man Tag Team Match, Acknowledgement Ceremony & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on May 11, 2026, coming to you live from the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee!

Joe Hendry will be joining forces with The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to square off against The Vision's Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. All six men have encountered one another over the course of the last couple of weeks, including last Monday's edition of "Raw" in a brawl that took place in the moments that followed a match between Hendry and Theory that ended in a disqualification thanks to Paul's interference.

Roman Reigns may have retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu this past Saturday at WWE Backlash, but he did so by sending Fatu crashing into an exposed turnbuckle and delivering a spear to him in the closing moments of the match. Angered after such events transpired, Fatu cinched in the Tongan Death Grip on Reigns and had to be pried off by officials. Tonight, Reigns has demanded that Fatu acknowledge him in an Acknowledgement Ceremony.

Last Monday saw the beginning of the Oba Femi Open Challenge, with Alpha Academy's Otis being the one to answer the call despite it looking like Akira Tozawa would be the one to do so. With Femi having scored a quick victory over Otis, he will find out who his next opponent is tonight as the Oba Femi Open Challenge is set to continue.

Additionally, Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella will be making an appearance on tonight's show after Raquel Rodriguez challenged them to face herself and her Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez in a backstage segment last Monday.