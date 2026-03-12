WWE Officially Announces Details For Next Saturday Night's Main Event Special

It's been a minute since WWE has run a Saturday Night's Main Event special, the last one coming just a week before the Royal Rumble in January. But while WWE may be busy with bigger matters at the moment, including WrestleMania 42, they still have plans for the long-running special, with rumors suggesting it could take place on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Instead, the show will take place a little further north. In a Thursday morning press release, WWE announced that the next Saturday Night's Main Event would indeed take place on May 23, but would run out of the Allen County Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana instead of Nashville. While the promotion has consistently run live events out of Fort Wayne over the last decade, it will be the first TV taping of any kind the city has received since November 2014, when WWE aired an episode of "SmackDown" out of the Coliseum.

This will not be the first time WWE has taped Saturday Night's Main Event in Indiana, having run SNME XI and SNME XXXI out of Notre Dame, Indiana and Terre Haute, Indiana in 1987 and 1992 respectively. The former event was headlined by George "The Animal" Steele taking on "Macho Man" Randy Savage in a Lumberjack match, while the latter featured new WWE Champion Bret Hart defending the title against Papa Shango.

The special will come at a busy time for WWE and wrestling in general. It will serve as the middle of three big events for WWE in a three week span, beginning with WWE Backlash in Tampa Bay, Florida and concluding with Clash In Italy on May 31. While not serving as direct competition, the special will also take place one day before AEW Double or Nothing is held in Queens, New York.