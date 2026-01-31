Triple H Announces Date & Location For WWE Backlash 2026

After the dust settles from historic milestones, new champions, and "OMG" moments from its two-day extravaganza event at WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19 for a second consecutive time in "Sin City" Las Vegas, WWE's next premium live event (PLE) will change its directional course, as Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Hours before the company gears up to embark on its "Road to WrestleMania" journey, starting with the Royal Rumble, Chief Content Officer, Triple H, posted a video on X [formerly known as Twitter], confirming the date and location, as well as promising fans that WWE's first post-PLE after 'Mania will be big.

Although WWE has hosted several events in "Champa Bay" recently with "WWE NXT" Battleground and Saturday Night's Main Event last May, Backlash will be the first WWE PLE in Tampa since the ThunderDome era. In previous reports, it was speculated that Backlash was slated to air live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, but that has since changed since today's announcement. Last year's Backlash was held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with the headlining match of former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against Randy Orton.

Backlash will air on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix for international fans.