WWE Backlash Results 5/10 - Four Championships Up For Grabs, Pat McAfee Collides With GUNTHER

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Backlash on May 10, 2025, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!

John Cena will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since winning it at WrestleMania 41 as he defends against hometown favorite Randy Orton. Orton has been trying to appeal to Cena over the course of the past few weeks in an effort to help him revert back to his old personality, but Cena has evidently refused to listen. Subsequently, Orton has been able to get the better of Cena on a handful of occasions by surprising him with a series of RKOs including last night on "WWE SmackDown" when he employed the help of a body double.

Three other championships will be on the line tonight, as Becky Lynch challenges Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. After Valkyria and Lynch lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw" just one night after they won them, Lynch turned her back on Valkyria when she blindsided her with an attack. Valkyria has since vowed to seek her retribution against Lynch, culminating this past Monday when the two women found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation turned into a physical brawl.

Jacob Fatu will be defending the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre. Priest and Knight have both made it clear that they have been looking to receive shots at the United States Championship over the past few weeks, with McIntyre getting involved in matters after his issues with Priest throughout the month of April heading into WrestleMania 41 and tensions rapidly growing between Fatu and his ally Solo Sikoa.

Dominik Mysterio will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta. Penta put Dominik on notice a number of weeks ago as he looked to capture the title form him, but had previously unsuccessfully challenged him for his title on the April 21 episode of "Raw" in what marks his only defense to date since winning the title at WrestleMania 41.

Pat McAfee will be competing in his first match since the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27, 2024 as he goes head-to-head with GUNTHER. GUNTHER looked to attack Michael Cole a handful of weeks ago at the commentary desk, but McAfee came to his announce partner's aid. Tensions between the two men have only grown since then, culminating in a verbal confrontation on Monday's edition of "Raw".