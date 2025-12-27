WWE Reportedly Returning To Familiar International Locale For 2026 PLE

With so many international destinations WWE will visit in 2026, starting with Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 24, then Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 31, and later on in the year, Italy, the mega titan company could return to a territory in the late spring/early summer, where many fans might shout ¡Wepa!

According to multiple sources, John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling were informed that WWE is set to stage Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, three years after its long-awaited 2023 return. While the date has not been officially confirmed, the general consensus, as of this report, is that Backlash is slated for Saturday, May 9, three weeks after WrestleMania 42's two-night event in Las Vegas.

As many remember, the last time WWE hosted its PLE (premium live event) in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny went from hosting the show to having his name on the card and fighting in his first-ever San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest, to the admiration of 17,944 fans. While things remain in the drafting stages at this point, the idea of having the 17-time Latin Grammy Award recipient at Backlash is "reasonable," as he is not currently scheduled for any shows between March 1 and May 26 before heading off to launch his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

Stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more details about this event.