Report: WWE Chooses Date For First-Ever Italy PLE In 2026

WWE has been expanding the list of countries the promotion holds its premium live events in, from Germany, to Australia, to France. According to a new report from "WrestleVotes Radio" on Fightful Select, WWE plans to bring a yet-to-be announced PLE to a new European country in 2026: Italy.

At the time of writing, the planned date for the show is May 31, 2026, which would make it the first PLE after next year's WWE WrestleMania 42. Historically, that spot has been occupied by WWE Backlash, but according to the report, it's not confirmed whether the Italy PLE will feature that branding or not. Additionally, the venue for the event has not yet been confirmed.

WWE higher ups clearly believe that the promotion's foray into Europe has been successful enough to warrant further expansion into the continent. However, not everyone has been positive about the international PLEs, specifically Kevin Nash, who criticized the way WWE seemingly adjusts their booking towards the European audience.

In recent years, in addition to their regular Saudi Arabia events, WWE has begun adding more and more international PLEs onto their calendar. That includes 2022's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, 2023's Backlash in Puerto Rico, and the 2024 Elimination Chamber in Australia, among others. The company's next PLE, the 2026 Royal Rumble, is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31, and it was announced earlier this year that WWE WrestleMania 43 will take place there in 2027.