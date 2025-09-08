Kevin Nash Shares Frustration With WWE Clash In Paris Presentation

The crowd at WWE Clash in Paris was one of the hottest crowds for the promotion in recent memory, but not everyone who was watching at home was thrilled by the show's pacing, which seemed partially dictated by the crowd's reactions to various stars. One of those viewers was WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who expressed his distaste for the show's pacing on an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. He said that some of the entrances during the show were too long, and that he felt like WWE was letting the crowd call the matches.

"The crowd's hot, but I think the 30,000 people there shouldn't dictate what the f****** millions of people that are watching the thing are doing," he said. "When it's a heavyweight championship fight and Mike Tyson's fighting Lennox Lewis, there's there hoopla as they go to the ring. They get into the ring and f****** Michael Buffer grabs the microphone [and announces them], ding, ding, fight. It's not a half hour f****** bulls*** thing back and forth."

Nash said that he thought Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns had a solid match, but he was exhausted from "all the nothingness" that started the show. He said that WWE should have had someone like Pat McAfee on commentary, because he's so high energy. He also speculated about how Paul "Triple H" Levesque was feeling backstage with all the energy in the arena.

"I can just see Paul sitting in f****** gorilla, in the moment, going, 'This is f****** amazing,' because he's one of us," he said. "He's so f****** pissed off that he's not in his f****** gear right now in f****** gorilla to go out next. Because I am at home."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.