Roman Reigns Survives Bronson Reed, But Not Bron Breakker, To Open WWE Clash In Paris

Roman Reigns may have survived Bronson Reed during their official opening match at Clash in Paris, and he even got the shoe-lafala back from Paul Heyman, but he was laid out by Reed and Bron Breakker following the match. "The Tribal Chief" was taken out on a stretcher following two spears and three Tsunamis.

Reigns got the victory over Reed after kicking out of a sit-down powerbomb. He hit a Superman punch to Reed as he went to the top rope for a Tsunami. Reigns got Reed on his shoulders for a Samoan Drop from the second rope, followed by a spear for the victory. After the match, Reigns got the sneakers Reed had stolen from him back from Heyman after putting him in a chokehold.

Reigns stood on the commentary desk to sign the shoes and throw them to the crowd. He was interrupted by Breakker, who hit him with a spear. Breakker hit another spear on the ramp and took Reigns back to the ring for Reed to hit a Tsunami. Security came down to attempt to break things up and put Reigns on a stretcher. Reed ran back down the ramp to hit a second Tsunami while Reigns was strapped to the board.

Jey Uso came out to attempt to run off The Vision, but took a spear from Breakker. Despite security and WWE officials' best efforts, Reed got back to the top rope to hit a third Tsunami to Reigns. Backstage, General Manager Adam Pearce banned Breakker and Reed from the arena for the rest of the night, ahead of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' fatal four-way title defense. Pearce said Reigns was being taken to a hospital.