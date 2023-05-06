San Juan Loses Its Collective Mind For Bad Bunny Entrance At WWE Backlash

It was no surprise that when Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny came out for his street fight against Judgment Day's Damian Priest, the crowd went wild.

The San Juan crowd reacted to the "Me porto bonito" singer as if it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin making surprise returns to next year's WrestleMania.

Tonight's match at Backlash started after Bunny helped Rey Mysterio in his match against his son and Judgment Day member Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Though when Bunny started his WWE career, it was Priest, who he teamed with. Ongoing live results of tonight's WWE PLE are available here.