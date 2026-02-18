WWE Officially Announces Clash In Italy PLE, Next European Tour

Last year, it was reported that WWE would be holding a Premium Live Event in Italy for the first time in company history, and after months of speculation, it's been revealed which PLE will be heading to the country.

On Wednesday morning, WWE CCO Triple H took to social media to officially announce that Clash In Italy will take place at the Inalpi Arena on Sunday, May 31 in Turin, Italy.

"For the first time ever... Clash in Italy. Sunday, May 31 ... Turin, Italy. Inalpi Arena. Tickets on sale March 13/Presale March 11." https://wwe.com/wweliveeurope

For the first time ever... Clash in Italy 🇮🇹

Sunday, May 31 ... Turin, Italy

Inalpi Arena Tickets on sale March 13/Presale March 11https://t.co/AipnOhV67l pic.twitter.com/JcpEMoeytP — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2026

In addition, it was announced that a near month-long European summer tour will kickoff with "WWE SmackDown" on the Friday before Clash In Italy in Barcelona, Spain. Following Clash In Italy and "WWE Raw" taking place on back-to-back nights in Turin, the promotion will visit Strasbourg, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Bologna, Italy; Rome, Italy; Florence, Italy; Paris, France; and London, U.K., for both televised and non-televised events.

Along with the Inalpi Arena, the other notable venues that WWE visit throughout the tour include the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Spain, the Unipol Arena in Italy, the Accor Arena in France, and the O2 Arena in London, UK.

All pre-sales for the European summer tour, including Clash In Italy, will start on Wednesday March 11. General on-sale tickets will be made available two days later on Friday, March 13. So far, the WWE talent advertised for the tour include World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, World Tag Team Champions The Usos, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan.