AEW Announces Official Date & Venue For Double Or Nothing 2026 In Queens, New York

It was nine days ago when Andrew Zarian appeared to spill the beans on the location of AEW Double or Nothing 2026, reporting that the show would be held in the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. While AEW didn't confirm it, the report was also never denied, likely because they were just waiting a week to make the news official.

In a press release, AEW officially confirmed that Louis Armstrong Stadium would host Double or Nothing on May 24. Tickets will go on sale for the event on March 9, just days before AEW Revolution. As has been tradition since the first Double or Nothing in 2019, the event will fall on Memorial Day Weekend.

For the second straight year, Double or Nothing will not be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, which housed the first, fourth, and fifth editions of the event in 2019, 2022, and 2023. Instead, the show will make New York the fourth city to host the AEW PPV, following Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, which hosted Double or Nothing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and Phoenix, Arizona in 2025.

While this will be the first time AEW has run in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the promotion is more than familiar with Queens, having run the original "Grand Slam" events out of Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. As Arthur Ashe has undergone renovation during the last year, AEW has elected to take "Grand Slam" on the road, holding "Grand Slam: Australia" in 2025 and 2026, and "Grand Slam: Mexico City" in 2025.