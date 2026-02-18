AEW Announces Official Date & Venue For Double Or Nothing 2026 In Queens, New York
It was nine days ago when Andrew Zarian appeared to spill the beans on the location of AEW Double or Nothing 2026, reporting that the show would be held in the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. While AEW didn't confirm it, the report was also never denied, likely because they were just waiting a week to make the news official.
In a press release, AEW officially confirmed that Louis Armstrong Stadium would host Double or Nothing on May 24. Tickets will go on sale for the event on March 9, just days before AEW Revolution. As has been tradition since the first Double or Nothing in 2019, the event will fall on Memorial Day Weekend.
For the second straight year, Double or Nothing will not be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, which housed the first, fourth, and fifth editions of the event in 2019, 2022, and 2023. Instead, the show will make New York the fourth city to host the AEW PPV, following Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, which hosted Double or Nothing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and Phoenix, Arizona in 2025.
While this will be the first time AEW has run in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the promotion is more than familiar with Queens, having run the original "Grand Slam" events out of Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. As Arthur Ashe has undergone renovation during the last year, AEW has elected to take "Grand Slam" on the road, holding "Grand Slam: Australia" in 2025 and 2026, and "Grand Slam: Mexico City" in 2025.
Opinion: Louis Armstrong Stadium Is A Great Venue For Double or Nothing
I feel like this will be a popular opinion across the board, but so what; this is a great decision by AEW. Not a good decision, not a very good decision, a GREAT decision. And there's so many reasons why. There is the connection to the "Grand Slam" events held in Arthur Ashe, which remained highly anticipated, well done events for AEW, even if attendance did decline throughout the four shows. And while some people may not care about this, Louis Armstrong Stadium will provide a uniqueness to Double or Nothing that normal, NBA sized arenas wouldn't. Ever thought you'd see Anarchy in the Arena spilling over to the practice tennis courts? Get ready, cause that may be a reality now.
But you know what the best part about Double or Nothing being in Queens is? It won't be in Las Vegas. I'm sorry Vegas wrestling fans; I'm sure there's plenty of passionate fans in the city, and they are responsible for the recent buzz around Brody King due to their anti-ICE chants on "AEW Dynamite" two weeks ago. But those last two Double or Nothing's held in Vegas were borderline dire, with crowds that didn't seem to care all that much with the action going on in front of them. It's part of what made last year's Double or Nothing such a breath of fresh air; that Phoenix crowd was into that show, start to finish. I think we have a strong chance to see that play out again here, with another fresh crowd in a great market getting the chance to take in a PPV at what should be one of the more unique wrestling venues since, well, Arthur Ashe Stadium.