AEW Collision Grand Slam: Australia Results 2/15/25: Three Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia" on February 15, 2025 from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre!

"Switchblade" Jay White and Cope have a common goal in facing Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. White had an opportunity in a four-way match at "Worlds End". Cope is finally getting his shot at "Revolution". Before then, they'll team up to take on Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in the first-ever "Brisbane Brawl".

A few weeks ago, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay brawled with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher all over an arena. As Omega and Ospreay scaled a lighting rig, they realized they had an ally in each other. They challenged their common foes to a tag team match.

For the last few weeks, Buddy Matthews has been getting under Kazuchika Okada's skin in order to get a match for the Continental Championship. During a sitdown interview on "Dynamite", he finally got to the champion when he made him flinch. This left Okada throwing a water bottle and kicking a chair as he was clearly rattled.

Harley Cameron enlisted the help of "Puppet Moné" to try and convince Mercedes Moné to give her a title match in her hometown. The champion finally caved following the "Harley Houston Halftime Show". Cameron picked up a lot of support following an endearing promo.

"Timeless" Toni Storm revealed that she had been playing "the role of a lifetime" on the "Homecoming" episode of "Collision". She has remembered every moment with Mariah May and looks to regain the World Championship after losing it at "ALL IN: London".