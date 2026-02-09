AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Host City & Venue Reportedly Revealed

AEW Double or Nothing is one of the biggest shows of the wrestling calendar is it marks the anniversary of when All Elite Wrestling held its first show, and in 2026, the company is looking to make the anniversary show even bigger by it to a stadium.

Andrew Zarian of the "Mat Men" podcast reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. No date has been officially announced at the time of writing, but every Double or Nothing event since 2019 has taken place on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, which would put this year's Double or Nothing event on May 24.

Opened in 2018, the Louis Armstrong Stadium is the second largest venue in the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center, trailing the Arthur Ashe Stadium which will be familiar to AEW fans as the venue hosted the Grand Slam editions of "AEW Dynamite" between 2021 and 2024. Arthur Ashe Stadium has been closed for renovations since 2025 and will not be open until the summer of 2027, making the Louis Armstrong Stadium the biggest venue on the complex at the time of writing. The venue can hold around 14,000 people for tennis matches, but that number will fluctuate depending on the way AEW sets up the show.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will mark the third time the company has brought one of its pay-per-views to the state of New York, with the previous two being Worlds End 2023 and Forbidden Door 2024. It will also be the second consecutive year where Double or Nothing doesn't take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of four of the first six Double or Nothing events, following the 2025 show taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.