AEW Grand Slam 2021: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Ah, the fall of 2021. It was perhaps the most promising time in the short history of AEW, especially up to that point. In the weeks prior to the first-ever AEW Grand Slam in New York, the promotion had added CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to its roster. It's safe to say a lot has changed in the years since, as none of those three men are currently active performers in the company.

In honor of the latest edition of Grand Slam, set for February 11, 2026, we've decided to look back on the inaugural version of the special. Taking place across "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" (remember "Rampage?"), the first Grand Slam was taped at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, home of tennis' US Open. AEW was riding high at the time, with a reported live attendance of more than 20,000 fans for this show.

At the time, Kenny Omega was at the tail end of his AEW World Championship run, having held the title for more than nine months. Meanwhile, Britt Baker held the AEW Women's World Championship, future WWE stars Penta and Rey Fenix were the AEW Tag Team Champions, and the TNT Championship was in the hands of Miro, who didn't wrestle on this show. As for AEW's other titles? They didn't yet exist!

Now that the stage is set, let's dive into the events of the first Grand Slam to discover what holds up and what falls flat.