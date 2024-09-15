AEW's Bryan Danielson Looks Back On Why He Left WWE In 2021

Bryan Danielson's WWE run came to an end in May 2021 after choosing not to re-sign with the company following WrestleMania 36. Just four months later, "The American Dragon" made his AEW debut at All Out and has been very vocal about being satisfied with his decision to become "All Elite." In just three years with the company, he's main-evented five pay-per-views and has finally captured the AEW World Championship.

Danielson has now reflected on his decision to leave WWE in 2021, as he told "Inside The Ropes" that there were four options he was considering when it came to the future of his wrestling career at the time.

"Everybody thinks of it as two options, AEW or WWE, but there were actually three options, four options probably, actually. AEW, WWE, not wrestling at all — which was seriously on the table — and then also not signing any contract and just doing like, okay if I want to go do G1, I don't have to ask anybody's permission. The reason I left wasn't because Vince [McMahon] was in charge or because I wasn't happy with the WWE product or anything like that. There were just some things I wanted to do that ... some of the things that I wanted to do you just can't do in WWE and you still can't," said the AEW star.

Danielson continued by saying that he enjoyed his time in WWE, but regardless of who was in charge of the company in 2021, he still would've signed with AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside The Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.