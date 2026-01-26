AEW Grand Slam Australia Set For Extended Run Time

Only a handful of shows remain before AEW heads back down under for the second edition of "AEW Grand Slam: Australia" on Valentine's Day. And when AEW descends upon Sydney for the big event, it will air for a bit longer than the first edition did. According to TNT's current schedule for February 14, "Grand Slam: Australia" is set to run from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This would mean the show will be receiving an extended run-time, making it roughly the same length as "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" was last June. The extended time suggests AEW will be looking to load up "Grand Slam: Australia" for the second year in a row.

Although no matches have been announced for the TV special as of yet, it's expected the show will feature Australian born talents "Timeless" Toni Storm and Kyle Fletcher in prominent matches, especially after Storm headlined the first "Grand Slam: Australia" by defeating Mariah May to win back the AEW Women's World Championship. A possible AEW World Championship defense from MJF could be in the cards as well, as he has potential challengers in Brody King, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Andrade El Idolo all staking a claim for a title shot.

While "Grand Slam: Australia" will be broadcast for US fans to see, it will not be the only event AEW holds in Australia. Just one day later, the promotion will travel to Brisbane, the site of last year's "Grand Slam: Australia," to hold a rare live event. At this time, it's believed the event will be only for the fans of Brisbane, and will not stream on TNT, TBS, HBO Max, or any other AEW platforms.