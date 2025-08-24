Tony Khan Announces AEW's Return To Australia For Grand Slam, Kyle Fletcher Comments

In recent days, word emerged that All Elite Wrestling was slated to return to Australia sometime in 2026 for "something big." AEW President Tony Khan has since confirmed this to be the case, noting that the company is coming back to the "Land Down Under" for a pair of shows next February.

"February 14 will be AEW Grand Slam Sydney," Khan told a local news outlet. "We'll have Grand Slam Australia coming to Sydney. We're going to have House Rules in Brisbane on February 15."

Australia native Kyle Fletcher, who also reigns as the TNT Champion, commented on the news in a reflective manner. "The arena that I first saw professional wrestling in, I was sitting up in the nosebleeds, the cheapest tickets possible, literally about three rows from the back. I remember that night and just falling even more in love with it," he said. "When I walk into that arena, it's going to be such a crazy feeling. It's going to feel very full circle."

AEW made its Australia debut earlier this year as AEW Grand Slam Australia emanated from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland. The Brisbane Entertainment Centre will also serve as the host for AEW House Rules next year. Meanwhile, AEW Grand Slam Sydney will take place from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

More information on AEW's 2026 Australia shows is expected in the coming weeks. At the 2025 Grand Slam Australia event, Fletcher faced Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay in a tag team match, albeit to a loss.