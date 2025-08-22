AEW Returning To Australia In 2026

Following a successful first outing in Australia, All Elite Wrestling will soon return to the "Land Down Under" for what is promised to be "something big" in 2026.

TEG Sport confirmed as such with a promotional graphic of AEW Women's Champion and Gold Coast native Toni Storm. "AEW returns in 2026...and it's going to be EPIC," TEG additionally wrote on the unnamed AEW event page. "The energy. The chaos. The spectacle. It all goes down right here. Don't miss your shot, join the waitlist NOW to score access to the presale very soon and lock in your place when history is made Down Under. AEW. Australia 2026. Be ready."

Over on X, TEG Sport hyped up the future event more with a graphic featuring TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, who hails from Sydney, Australia. As of now, Storm and Fletcher are the only two talents advertised for the international show, whose exact date and location has yet to be revealed.

AEW Grand Slam Australia, AEW's inaugural takeover of the country, emanated from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland in February 2025. Storm and Mariah May headlined the event in a battle over the AEW Women's Championship. With a win over May, Storm marked the beginning of her fourth reign with the respective title, which she will now defend against Athena at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Wrestling fans in the United States were able to watch Grand Slam Australia on TNT and HBO Max through a tape delay. Whether that remains the case for the 2026 Australia event has also yet to be seen.