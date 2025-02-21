Backstage Report On AEW's Initial Booking Plans For Grand Slam Australia

All Elite Wrestling's first trip to Australia turned out to be a big success for the company. Grand Slam Australia generated the third largest gate in AEW history, with only the two shows at Wembley Stadium in 2023 and 2024 beating it, and many people within the company were happy with the TV ratings as the opening moments saw over one million people tune in for the first time in nearly a year.

However, the road to the event was bumpy to say the least. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Suncorp Stadium, but was moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre due to poor ticket sales. Many questioned why AEW would run a stadium show in a country where they have limited exposure, and according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Suncorp Stadium was originally chosen by the local government in Brisbane as a way to bring a major event to the stadium ahead of the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in Brisbane.

AEW will be returning to Australia in 2026 as announced by Tony Khan after the Grand Slam event concluded, with fans being able to keep up to date with the developments of where and when the next show will be by scanning a QR code in the venue. Meltzer noted that there is much more exposure for wrestling in places like Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, the latter of which played host to the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but nothing has been reported on as far as where AEW might land in Australia in the new year. Meltzer rounded off by saying the show reminded him of an old WCW Clash of the Champions event, and is interested to see what they will do in 2026.