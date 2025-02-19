AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia TV Viewership & Ratings Report 2/15/2025

February 15 was a very special day for All Elite Wrestling as the company made their highly-anticipated debut in Australia. The Grand Slam Australia event in Brisbane saw Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay get the better of The Don Callis Family, Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada retain their respective titles against the home country heroes of Harley Cameron and Buddy Matthews, and Toni Storm made history by becoming the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion.

While not an official episode of "AEW Collision," the show aired in nearly the same timeslot as AEW's Saturday night show, and according to Wrestlenomics, the show did very well compared to what "Collision" has been used to. Grand Slam Australia averaged a total of 502,000 viewers despite its pre-empted start time of 10:52pm EST, marking a 30% increase on the February 8 episode of "Collision." This is also a massive 71% increase on the trailing four week average of 294,000, and the highest average viewership for the timeslot since the December 21 episode of "Collision."

There was an even bigger rise in the key 18-49 demographic, as the show posted a 0.21 number, a staggering 110% increase on the previous week, and more than the February 11 episode of "WWE NXT" and the February 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite." This led to "Collision" ranking fourth for the night out of all prime time cable telecasts, only being beaten by the two college basketball games on ESPN in second and third, and the NBA All-Star coverage on TNT which finished top. However, thanks to the lead-in given by the NBA coverage, Grand Slam Australia's first eight minutes was the first quarter hour that topped one million viewers for AEW in 2025. With that said, by the time the show finished, only 294,000 people were watching.