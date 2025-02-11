AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/8/2025

For the past month, AEW's Saturday show had gone up against the stiffest competition, from the NFL playoffs to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to the Royal Rumble last weekend, which affected "Collision" so much that the show drew the lowest numbers in its history for a non-preempted show. But this week, no major competition existed, opening the door for "Collision" to, if nothing else, gain a little bit of momentum.

It did just that. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's "Collision" drew 387K total viewers, and 0.10 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This resulted in some of the biggest gains in "Collision" history, with total viewership rising 96% from last week's 197K, while 18-49 was up 150% from 0.04. The gains weren't quite the same against the four week average, but were still strong, with total viewership up 37% from 282K, while 18-49 was up 25% from 0.08.

"Collision" finished 5th on the night in cable, trailing only college basketball, the prelims for UFC 312, and the Hallmark TV film "The Wish Swap." It may also be the start of something for AEW; while their upcoming "Grand Slam: Australia" event will air this weekend outside of its normal timeslot, it will be bolstered by a strong lead-in from NBA All-Star Weekend, which could result in "Grand Slam" becoming one of the most highly viewed AEW shows of the year.

Considered a strong show to boot, "Collision" featured Kyle Fletcher defeating Mark Briscoe in the main event, Harley Cameron goading Mercedes Mone into giving her a TBS Title shot, and "Timeless" Toni Storm's continued mind games with Mariah May. Also featured was Bandido's first match in over 600 days, with him defeating Bryan Keith, and the return of Hologram, who helped Komander fight off LFI members Dralistico, Rush, and The Beast Mortos.