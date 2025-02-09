AEW Collision Results 2/8/25: Trios 3-Way Match, Harley Halftime In Houston
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on February 8, 2025 from the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas.
We're one week away from "Grand Slam: Australia". Next week Buddy Matthews will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship, but tonight they'll be face-to-face. Ahead of his tag match in Australia, Kyle Fletcher will take on Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic rematch.
Before Mariah May defends the Women's Championship against "Timeless" Toni Storm, May will compete in a GLAMOROUS Exhibition match. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will also make an appearance. Will she catch Harley Cameron's Halftime Concert? A couple of weeks ago, Penelope Ford challenged Thunder Rosa and they'll finally face off tonight.
After Bandido returned last Saturday and took out Big Bill and put Bryan Keith through a table, Chris Jericho put a $200,000 bounty on Bandido's head for The Learning Tree's "Bounty Hunter". Tonight, the former ROH World Champion will take on Keith. On "Dynamite", Dustin Rhodes cut an electric promo on MJF. He'll be in action tonight before he faces MJF on Wednesday.
Following weeks of confrontations and feuding, Shane Taylor Promotion will take on Undisputed Kingdom and the team on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a 3-way Trios match.
Jon Moxley has something to say
While commentary was running down the card, a security guard went flying through the shot. The camera cut to Marina Shafir, who was then joined by Jon Moxley. He said "the show starts when I say so." He is tired of Cope and he's not giving him a title shot. He has "thousands of reasons why he doesn't want to give him a title shot. Number One is I don't like you." He did accept the Brisbane Brawl with Claudio Castagnoli against Jay White and Cope.