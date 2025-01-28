AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/25/25

It seemed like "AEW Collision" was finally in the clear this past weekend, with the NFL Playoffs now officially off Saturday. As Lee Corso is wont to say, however, not so fast my friend. The NFL may have been gone, but "Collision" was faced with two different, but equally familiar foes; the NBA and WWE, which was airing their second Saturday Night's Main Event special since reviving it last month.

As such, the numbers for "Collision" were down, down, and down. Wrestlenomics reports that Saturday's show drew 250K viewers, and 0.07 in the 18-49 demo. The declines were steep week over week, with total viewership down 27% from 342K, while 18-49 fell 30% from 0.10. The decline was similar across the four week average, with total viewership falling 27%, while 18-49 was down a slightly less 22%.

Saturday's "Collision" was the lowest 18-49 since October 5, 2024, while total viewership was its lowest since December 14, the last time "Collision" went up against Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE special drew 1.494 million viewers and 0.33 on NBC, although even that show was no match for the NBA on ABC. That game, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors, drew a robust 3.046 million, and 0.70 in the key demo.

Given the competition, the low numbers will likely not phase AEW too much, especially since word has emerged that those within the promotion were very happy with how the show came off. "Collision" did in fact feature a strong main event, with Konosuke Takeshita defeating Katsuyori Shibata to retain the AEW International Championship in a spirited contest. The highlight for many, however, was the face to face confrontation between Mariah May and Toni Storm, where Storm reverted back to her "Timeless" persona.