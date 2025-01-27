Backstage News On Tony Khan Becoming More Hands-On With AEW Creative

There's been plenty going on with AEW ever since "Dynamite" and "Collision" began simulcasting on TBS, TNT, and Max to start the year, but last week's slew of shows may have been the most eventful of the simulcast era. On "Dynamite," former rivals Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay set their differences aside and took out the Don Callis Family in a wild opening scene. That was then topped on "Collision" by a wild brawl between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill, and a highly acclaimed face to face segment between Mariah May and Toni Storm, which saw Storm revert back to her "Timeless" persona.

While it remains to be seen whether the shows lead to a burst of momentum for the promotion, it's at least helped out with the vibes backstage. Fightful Select reports that those within AEW were "understandably pumped" for how well "Collision" came off. Just as notable though is the belief that AEW owner Tony Khan has "been more in the weeds" of AEW creative recently, coinciding with these big angles.

The latter news is eye catching, as Khan has long been considered AEW's creative point man, though he has received help from the likes of long-time producer QT Marshall, Jennifer Pepperman, Will Washington, "Hey[EW!]" host RJ City, and others. It's possible, however, that Khan has taken a step back over the last few months in order to focus on his non-wrestling duties, including his executive positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. Though Fulham's Premier League campaign remains ongoing, the Jaguars just wrapped up the NFL season and their head coaching search, presumably freeing up Khan to shift gears back towards AEW.