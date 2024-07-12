Backstage Report On AEW Creative Team

While AEW President Tony Khan is the company's head of creative, there are many different people who work behind the scenes to bring different aspects of the show to TV screens. In recent months, QT Marshall has returned to the company in a strictly backstage role, and former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman has been recruited as someone who can focus on the women's division, and more specifically, AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone.

Advertisement

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had some notes about both Marshall and Pepperman in terms of how they have settled into their roles in AEW. For Marshall, being on the creative team is reportedly affecting his ability to work as a wrestler in AAA, with Meltzer noting that fans shouldn't expect to see Marshall back in Mexico any time soon, despite AAA's head booker Konnan being high on him as a solid foreign heel.

As far as Pepperman goes, her role is a little less defined than what people may have first thought. When she signed with AEW in February 2024, many people assumed that she would be solely working with the company's women's division, while others believed her to be Mone's personal writer. However, while she is Mone's go-to person when coming up with segments and stories, she is not the head booker of the women's division, and she has worked with the male roster too. Pepperman has received a lot of praise as of late, with notable examples being the ongoing feud between Mone and Britt Baker, as well as her promo work with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, both of whom have had in-ring promos on recent episodes of "AEW Dynamite."

Advertisement