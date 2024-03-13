QT Marshall Opens Up About Why He Briefly Left AEW, Whether He Had Talks With WWE

It wasn't too long ago that QT Marshall appeared out the door at AEW, after announcing he was resigning from the promotion in late 2023. By early 2024, however, Marshall was back with AEW, resuming his post as Vice President of Creative Coordination, though he isn't expected to appear as onscreen talent for AEW going forward. Speaking with "Sportskeeda," Marshall discussed his reasons for leaving AEW, which he confirmed was in part due to him wanting to wrestle more. He also noted other factors, including outside projects, wanting to take a breather from the grind, and looking to not get tied down by a multi-year deal.

"My biggest thing was I just didn't want to sign a long-term contract, that's it," Marshall said. "But, because of that, I had to resign from the job itself...I couldn't do one or the other, so it's like 'Hey, I'm going to resign. I have this idea to do Turnbuckle Wrestling with Teil [Rhodes]...I just have a lot of things I want to do. I just kind of want to relax. I've been on the road five years straight.'

"I've never publicly stated stuff, but like...man I worked harder than most people at AEW. If that ruffles feathers, I don't care. I did, I busted my butt for them in hopes that maybe it would lead to more in the ring maybe. But they're two separate things, and when we spoke, Tony and I spoke about that, we both were on the same page of...a lot of people think I left because I wanted to become a big star. That's not what it was at all."