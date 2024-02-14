High-Profile Name Reportedly Set To Return To AEW

Less than six months after first announcing his resignation, QT Marshall is reportedly set for a return to All Elite Wrestling. The news comes via Fightful Select, with the report stating that Marshall will be returning to his former Vice President role and isn't slated to wrestle within AEW at this time. However, Marshall has been given the all-clear to take wrestling dates outside of AEW, with the obvious stipulation that he cannot work for WWE. Though Marshall and AEW are said to have reached an agreement several weeks ago, Marshall has yet to start with the company.

Marshall announced last November that he would be leaving AEW when his contract ended at the end of 2023, and it was later indicated that he actually wrapped up his duties before that time. Prior to leaving, Marshall had been the company's Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination and had been with AEW since the very beginning. To explain his departure, Marshall stated that AEW was "heading in a different direction" and he felt that he had to go off on his own. The belief at the time was that Marshall's AEW departure was due to his desire to focus more on his in-ring career.

Today's report also notes that Marshall recently rebooted Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling alongside Teil Rhodes, sister to Cody Rhodes and daughter of Dusty Rhodes. TCW was a creation of Dusty's, and it seems likely that Marshall has been given the okay to continue working on that promotion in addition to his regular AEW duties.