Upgrade Complete: Hologram Returns On AEW Collision, Assists Komander Against LFI

Tony Khan's favorite AEW character is back. Hologram — the masked luchador portrayed by former AAA star Aramis — returned on "AEW Collision," backing up fellow luchador Komander in a brawl with La Faccion Ingobernable. Hologram re-entered the scene via a digital portal effect which included text that read "Upgrade complete."

Komander wasn't even a competitor on "Collision" — the brawl followed a 90-second squash match that saw LFI's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos make short work of Ares Alexander, Jay Alexander, and Brick Savage before further brutalizing them after the bell. Komander came out to help but fell victim to the numbers game, leading to Hologram's appearance. Hologram and Komander then fought Mortos and Dralistico to the back, while Rush stayed in the ring with the chair, ultimately taking out one of the referees trying to calm him down. LFI have themselves recently returned to TV after Rush finished serving an unofficial suspension.

Hologram hadn't been seen in four months, with his last appearance coming in a match with Mortos at AEW WrestleDream. According to reports, his on-camera status was derailed first by an ankle injury suffered during the WrestleDream match, and then by his wife having a baby at the end of 2024. Hologram remains undefeated in AEW.