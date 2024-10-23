AEW Star Reportedly Injured At WrestleDream PPV, Could Be Out Past Full Gear

To say that AEW's Hologram has gotten off to a sizzling stunt would be like saying the Boston Celtics are a formidable basketball team. Since arriving in AEW in July, the luchador has gone undefeated in 13 matches, his most recent coming in a two out of three falls match against rival The Beast Mortos at AEW WrestleDream. Unfortunately, that was also the match that appears to have put Hologram on the shelf for the next little while.

In a video posted on Facebook by Chicago lucha libre promotion GALLI, Hologram, as his alter ego Aramis, revealed that he would be unable to compete at GALLI's upcoming event this weekend due to suffering an injury. Shortly after, luchablog confirmed on X that Hologram was injured near the end of his WrestleDream match with Mortos, and that the injury was severe enough that the luchador may be out of action until after AEW Full Gear, which takes place on November 23.

in related news, Hologram got hurt near the end of the PPV match with Mortos, might not return until after Full Gear, that bit on Saturday with LFI was them explaining why he was gone, I guess I'm the one reporting this — luchablog (@luchablog) October 23, 2024

Wrestling fans who tuned into "AEW Collision" and "AEW Battle of the Belts" this past weekend may have noticed something was amiss with Hologram, as his lone appearance on the show came after he was spotted being attacked by Mortos, while Mortos' La Faccion Ingobernables stablemates Rush and Dralistico were cutting a promo. Luchablog confirmed that the segment was done to write Hologram off while he recovers. It also likely sets up Hologram to continue his feud with LFI following his return, as the stable has been a thorn in his side since they attacked him back at "AEW Collision: Grand Slam" in September.