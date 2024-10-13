Hologram Stays Undefeated, Beats The Beast Mortos Two Falls To One At AEW WrestleDream

Hologram overcame The Beast Mortos during AEW WrestleDream, winning 2-1 in a two-out-of-three falls match against his fellow luchador. Taking the lead with the first pinfall, Hologram fell foul of a stiff lariat which saw Mortos equalize, only to ultimately win the contest with a spinning sit-out powerbomb. With his win, Hologram remains undefeated after 15 matches — singles and tag team — since his AEW debut in July, six of which have involved Mortos as an opponent.

Advertisement

It wasn't plain sailing for Hologram to secure the victory, taking a spine-first toss onto the entrance ramp after claiming his first fall, and the back continued to be targeted when the action re-entered the ring. Prior to Mortos' fall-securing lariat, he delivered consecutive backbreakers to great effect, turning it into a feat of resiliency for Hologram to fight from underneath his rival and eventually end the action with a defiant powerbomb.

While the result extends Hologram's undefeated record in singles competition to 5-0 (15-0 overall), it marks the latest defeat for Mortos, leaving him at 1-8 for the year. His only win came during last week's "AEW Rampage" to build momentum for the match on Saturday.

Advertisement