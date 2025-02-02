AEW Star Rush Returns To Action On Collision Following Reported Suspension

Former ROH World Champion Rush had reportedly been suspended from AEW in November alongside his brother Dralistico, after taking liberties in the ring with an injured talent, but the Los Faccion Ingobernables member was back in action on "AEW Collision."

Rush defeated Max Caster relatively quickly on Saturday, his first match since November 14, which saw him and Beast Mortos lose to Caster and Anthony Bowens. Prior to his match on the 14th, Rush and Mortos defeated unsigned talents Alec Price and former MLW star Richard Holliday in a match where Holliday suffered a legitimate injury. Dralistico and Rush attacked Holliday after the match in an unplanned spot, despite Holliday's injury, leading to the suspension.

Before their suspension, Rush and Mortos were supposed to win the match against Caster and Bowens, sending them to a four-way tag title match at Full Gear, but the suspension caused plans to change. The Acclaimed went on to lose the Full Gear match to then-champions Private Party. The two former AAA Tag Team Champions severed their ties with the lucha libre promotion in 2023, burning the bridge after signing with AEW. The suspension was not the only difficulty Rush has had in the past year, as Rush missed a portion of 2024 due to visa issues, which came not long after the star had been out of action with an injury, and then a previous suspension in 2022. The Beast Mortos spent Rush's suspension wrestling in the Continental Classic tournament, from which Rush was a noticeable absence following his impressive showing in the inaugural tournament.