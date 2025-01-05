Backstage News On Possible Reason For Extended AEW TV Absence Of Rush & Dralistico

Rush and Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobernables have been away from AEW programming since November. While LFI's Beast Mortos has been competing in the Continental Classic, Rush hasn't been on AEW programming since November 14, while Dralistico has been missing since October 30. There has been some light shed on why they've been away.

According to Fightful Select, Rush was supposed to win his match alongside Mortos on the November 14 "Collision" episode but there was heat on Rush following him getting physical with Alec Price and Richard Holliday on the previous episode of "Rampage," which has been a recurring habit of Rush's. Holliday reportedly had to get checked by an AEW medic after the match which concerned management. Rush, a former ROH World Champion, signed a new contract with AEW last year and then suffered an injury that saw him out of action for the beginning of 2024. He also dealt with visa issues. Before his absence, Rush had promised to go to war the Blackpool Combat Club, who have taken over AEW in recent months, since Jon Moxley won the AEW World Title at WrestleDream in October. Despite being a dominant competitor in last year's tournament, he was not featured in this year's Continental Classic tournament and his partner Beast Mortos did not make the semi-finals.

Dralistico is currently all-in on his tenure with AEW, as the former AAA World Tag Team Champion severed ties with AAA at the end of 2023, not long after signing his AEW contract.