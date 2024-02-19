Rush Shares More Details About His Absence From AEW

Rush hasn't competed in a match since AEW's Worlds End due to an undisclosed injury, but the Los Faccion Ingobernables star has clarified more details about where he has been, stating that he is now healthy and ready to wrestle. This allowed him to shoot down any speculation about why he hasn't been around so far this year.

"I was injured as confirmed by AEW doctors. Now I am recovered, I had a visa with someone else and now in the process of getting my visa through AEW. Stop posting bullsh*t for f***ing likes. I don't ever lie about injuries," he said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rush didn't provide any timescale on when people can expect to see him back inside the ring, but given he is now fully healthy, Tony Khan can plug him back in as soon as he's available. Rush promised war in AEW before his injury and called out Blackpool Combat Club, The Mogul Embassy, and Bullet Club Gold, but it remains to be seen whether they will target them or move onto a different angle.

Rush's last appearances saw him compete in the Continental Classic, finishing fourth in the Gold League by picking up six points. He committed his future to AEW last July when he signed a new contract with the company, and while it remains to be seen when he'll return to action, it seems that his long-term plans are with Khan's promotion.