AEW Star RUSH Says He's Cleared To Return From Injury, Is 'Ready To Start The War'

Back in December, AEW's Rush and his band of ingobernables made it clear that they were declaring war on the fledgling promotion, and then seemingly radio silence followed. Rush announced on social media that he has recovered from an undisclosed injury and is ready to continue his aforementioned battle with the company.

"I WAS INJURED, AND NOW I AM CLEARED TO RETURN TO #AEW," Rush wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I HAVE BEEN HOME FOCUSED ON RETURNING. LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE IS FULL OF ANGER AND READY TO START THE WAR."

I WAS INJURED, AND NOW I AM CLEARED TO RETURN TO #AEW I HAVE BEEN HOME FOCUSED ON RETURNING LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE IS FULL OF ANGER AND READY TO START THE WAR#LFI #AEWDynamite https://t.co/D1aoGyIWdE pic.twitter.com/k0i04evHkx — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) February 13, 2024

Los Faccion Ingobernables includes Rush's brother Dralistico, as well as former Dark Order member Preston Vance and Jose The Assistant. It is not clear what kind of injury Rush suffered. As it stands, the former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion has not wrestled since AEW Worlds End on December 30, where he teamed with Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Jay White in a losing effort against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Mark Briscoe.

After leaving AAA ahead of last June's Triplemania, Rush signed a new contract with AEW back in July. Rush then went on to compete in December's Continental Classic tournament, which he did not win but put forth a dominant showing in the tournament's Gold League. His departure from AAA came with a modicum of controversy, but he returned to wrestle at the Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana last July. The former Los Ingobernables member also welcomed a new daughter into his family, born in June of last year.