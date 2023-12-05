AEW's Dralistico Announces Departure From AAA

While most of the attention Dralistico gets these days is on his matches in AEW and Ring of Honor, he's been just as busy south of the border, competing for Lucha Libre AAA. But despite being heavily featured in the promotion, including recently challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship, Dralistico is looking to take his talents elsewhere in his native Mexico.

Earlier today, Dralistico announced — via X (formerly Twitter) — that he was departing AAA, effective immediately. The luchador thanked AAA for the opportunity to work in the promotion. In addition, he expressed his gratitude for the chance to headline several major events and win championships such as the AAA World Tag Team Titles. In closing, he also left the door open for a future return while declaring himself an independent luchador in Mexico, asking to face the best independent luchadors in the country.

Gracias @luchalibreaaa Estuve en los mejores eventos y protagonice algunos(Tijuana y guerra de titanes) , fui campeón de parejas . Desde hoy soy totalmente independiente en 🇲🇽 y quiero enfrentar a lo mejor que tiene el roster Independiente nos vemos tal vez en un futuro 👊 pic.twitter.com/oMArk7GvQl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) December 5, 2023

The brother of Dragon Lee and his La Faccion Ingobernables stablemate Rush, Dralistico initially gained fame in CMLL, first under the Dragon Lee name his brother would later adopt. That was followed by a several-year run as the second Mistico. Departing CMLL in mid-2021, and ceding the Mistico name back to the original, Dralistico would join AAA soon after, combining his two former personas into the Dralistico name.

Dralistico's independent status is not expected to affect his standing in AEW and ROH, where he signed a contract earlier this year. He most recently wrestled at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, partnering with Rush in a four-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships — a match they ended up on the losing side of.