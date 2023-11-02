Dralistico Is Officially All Elite, Shares Video Of Himself Signing AEW Contract

Mexican star Dralístico has confirmed that he has officially signed for AEW, after featuring in the promotion a number of times.

The luchador posted a video of him signing his AEW contract with AEW President Tony Khan, who was excited to welcome the La Facción Ingobernable member. Dralístico posted the video with a message on social media, thanking Khan for the opportunity.

"Un honor pertenecer ala empresa que soñé llegar 🇺🇸💚 ahora soy oficialmente ALL ELITE WRESTRER y simplemente 🤐#AEWFightForever #AEWRampage #dralistico #AEWCollision END THEY WILL BURN🔥🔥🔥🔥 l Thank you very much

@TonyKhan for the opportunity #lafaccioningobernable"

Un honor pertenecer ala empresa que soñé llegar 🇺🇸💚 ahora soy oficialmente ALL ELITE WRESTRER y simplemente 🤐#AEWFightForever #AEWRampage #dralistico #AEWCollision END THEY WILL BURN🔥🔥🔥🔥 l Thank you very much @TonyKhan for the opportunity #lafaccioningobernable pic.twitter.com/oXZbeVQ5kZ — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) November 2, 2023

Dralístico, a former CMLL and AAA tag team champion, has wrestled a handful of times in AEW, with his last match coming in June on "AEW Dynamite," where he teamed with fellow La Facción Ingobernable member Preston Vance to face Jack Perry and Hook in a Texas Tornado match. He also faced off against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo twice on "AEW Rampage," and was on the losing side on both occasions, while he also lost to Orange Cassidy at Battle of the Belts VI when Cassidy held the International Championship for the first time.

With a few members of La Facción Ingobernable currently in AEW, which includes the likes of Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and the aforementioned Vance, there's a possibility that he could be paired with them on AEW television.