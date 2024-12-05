Backstage Update On Status Of Absent AEW Star Hologram

Upon debuting in July, AEW luchador Hologram, who bore many striking similarities to former AAA luchador Aramis, took the wrestling world by storm, wracking up an impressive winning streak on "AEW Collision" and "AEW Dynamite." But after picking up the biggest win of his career against The Beast Mortos at AEW WrestleDream, Hologram vanished, reportedly due to an injury he suffered at WrestleDream that would keep him out until at least past Full Gear.

Unfortunately, it appears the wait may be a little longer than thought. On Thursday, Fightful Select confirmed previous reports from luchablog that Hologram was out with an ankle injury. They also provided some more details, with those in AEW believing the injury to be pretty serious, and that there was currently no timetable set for his return.

The timing couldn't be worse for Hologram and AEW, as the luchador wasn't only in the midst of a push, but was expected to be featured even more following AEW's recent TV deal with Fox Sports Mexico. Signed in October, the deal is set to kick off in early 2025, around the same time as AEW's extension with WBD, and it appears will not be able to feature Hologram at first, leaving fellow AEW luchadors Rush, Mortos, and a returning Bandido to pick up the slack.

Hologram's injury may have also put a halt to plans regarding the luchador's first big program in AEW, aside from his winning streak. In September, AEW filed to trademark the name "El Clon," Spanish for "The Clone," leading to speculation that AEW would be introducing another luchador as Hologram's rival. No further news has emerged regarding El Clon since.