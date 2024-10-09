AEW Reaches TV Rights Deal With Fox Sports Mexico

With AEW's new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery finalized and ready to start in January 2025, all eyes have turned to any other potential deals AEW may have in the offering. In particular, plenty of attention is on a potential relationship between AEW and Fox, with rumors swirling that the two sides could come to terms on a new TV show called "AEW Shockwave." While the status of that deal remains unknown, AEW can at least say they have a deal with a Fox station, even if it was one nobody expected.

Advertisement

In a press release unveiled on X and AEW's website this afternoon, Fox Sports Mexico announced that they had agreed to their own TV rights deal with AEW. Said deal, which was described as a "long-term agreement," will see "Dynamite," "Rampage," "Collision," a new program called "All Elite Show" on Monday nights, and all AEW PPV's air on the station. The deal will kick off this Saturday with AEW WrestleDream, though no start date is listed for when AEW TV will begin airing.

¡NOS SUBIMOS RING CON AEW! 💥 FOX Sports México adquiere los derechos de transmisión de All Elite Wrestlign, una de las marcas de lucha libre profesional más espectaculares del mundo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UY0Zk7zAdo — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 9, 2024

Advertisement

A premium television station, Fox Sports Mexico has been the home for WWE programming in Mexico since 2014, airing "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," "Main Event," and other shows. However, the network and WWE are set to part ways at the end of this year, as WWE looks to transition all of its international programming to Netflix as part of their new TV rights agreement with the streaming service. It's unclear if AEW programming will air on Fox Sports Mexico as WWE's time winds down, or if the network will wait till WWE's departure to air AEW content.