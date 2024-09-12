Backstage Rumor On Potential Broadcast Destination Of New AEW Shockwave Program

Tongues are wagging across the wrestling universe when it comes to AEW and its media rights deal, and the company trademarking the name "Shockwave" only added fuel to the fire. In addition to reports that the announcement of a new deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is "only a matter of time," there are also rumors that AEW could fill the slot that WWE once held with "WWE SmackDown" on Fox. In the midst of all this speculation, Ibou of WrestlePurists stirred the pot a little more this week, saying on a recent podcast that while he wasn't officially reporting anything, he had heard rumors from talent within the company regarding "AEW Shockwave" and a potential deal with Fox.

"What I've heard about the WBD TV deal is that it will continue to include 'Dynamite' and 'Collision,' and it's unknown what will happen to 'Rampage,'" Ibou said. "But the rumor amongst the talent ... I have not heard from WBD or AEW in an official capacity, but what talent have been discussing, what has gone on around behind the scenes and has circulated amongst circles in AEW, is that 'AEW Shockwave' will be a one hour program on FS1. That is the latest scuttlebutt. That is the latest rumor."

As of this writing, neither Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW, or Fox have publicly commented on any finalized media rights deals for any of AEW's current shows. Last Friday's "SmackDown" was the final episode of the blue brand to air as part of WWE's now-expired agreement with Fox, leaving the network free of wrestling programming for the time being.

