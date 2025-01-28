Backstage Report On AEW Status Of Rush And Dralistico

Heading into the fall, La Faccion Ingobernables seemed reborn, with Rush leading Dralistico and The Beast Mortos into battle, and Jake Roberts, himself no stranger to lucha libre, serving as the group's mastermind. But since November, the group has been MIA, with Mortos working the Continental Classic on his own, Roberts disappearing, and reports emerging that Rush and Dralistico were in hot water for a post-match assault on a legitimately injured wrestler.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez received a fan question regarding whether Rush and Dralistico had been suspended by AEW due to that incident. Both Meltzer and Alvarez seemed to reach the same conclusion; they might be, but who can say for sure.

"I don't think they were suspended, but they aren't being used right now," Meltzer said. "So I guess you can say suspended."

"That is basically the way I heard it as well," Alvarez said.

"I don't think it's an official suspension, but they're just not being used," Meltzer said. "Dralistico is...I have no idea when he's going to be back, cause it's not like...they weren't doing anything with him anyway. I mean, Rush, at some point, they'll probably bring Rush back. I don't know."

The incident in question occurred on the November 15 episode of "AEW Rampage," when Rush and Mortos defeated Alec Price and former MLW star Richard Holliday. In an unplanned spot following the match, Dralistico attacked Holliday, who as noted suffered a legit injury during the bout. It's believe this led to AEW changing plans around, with Rush and Mortos losing to The Acclaimed the next night on "Collision," after originally be penciled in to win and be part of a four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Full Gear.

