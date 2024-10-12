Additional Details On New Role For Jake 'The Snake' Roberts In AEW

The "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw the rare trade between managers, as Don Callis acquired the services of Lance Archer while Jake "The Snake" Roberts got Rush, and now appears to be part of a reformed La Faccion Ingobernables. Dave Meltzer touched on this trade and the reasoning behind it in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, explaining that the reason Roberts is now the manager of LFI is because he is familiar with Mexican wrestling after working for AAA in the 1990s — specifically 1997, when he worked a handful events that included a TripleMania.

Meltzer believes Roberts shouldn't be a television performer, as the younger audience is less familiar with him amd AEW has struggled with maintaining its younger audience over the past year. With that said, Meltzer noted that Roberts can do great work as a coach despite today's style being much different to the style Roberts worked in his prime, and that he can teach Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos a thing or two about psychology.

LFI has gone through a number of changes in the two years the faction has been on TV. Originally beginning with Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Jose The Assistant, that quartet was quickly dropped when Lee stayed in Mexico and Andrade got both injured and suspended. Preston Vance would later join the group with Dralistico following afterwards. However, Jose was released from AEW in April 2024, and four months later, Rush ousted Vance from the group. Andrade, of course, eventually left AEW and returned to WWE.

