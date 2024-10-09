Jake Roberts Joins New LFI, Lance Archer Joins Don Callis Family In AEW Dynamite Trade

Jake "The Snake" Roberts made a surprise return to All Elite Wrestling at the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," but what he did on the show was even more surprising.

In a backstage segment, Roberts revealed that he has allowed Lance Archer to join The Don Callis Family after Callis had started scouting the Murderhawk Monster. The two men had been an alliance since 2020 when Roberts joined the company to confront Cody Rhodes, with Archer joining shortly after to feud with Rhodes in the tournament to determine the first-ever AEW TNT Champion at that year's Double or Nothing event. However, Archer's acquisition came at a price for Callis, and it came in the form of a trade.

Following Hologram's victory over Komander in the night's opening contest, the unbeaten luchador was brutally attacked by Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico, who all joined forces to seemingly reform La Faccion Ingobrenable at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Collision." Standing at the top of the ramp watching all of this unfold was none other than Roberts, who upon seeing Rush, Dralistico, and Mortos raise their fists in unison, he too raised his fist, signalling that the trade he made with Callis was acquiring Rush, and LFI in the process.

Rush became a member of The Don Callis Family over the summer, but was quietly dropped from the group in the lead-up to All In in favor of focusing on the on-going story involving Kyle Fletcher's friendship with Will Ospreay. Before he became a member of the family, Rush had led LFI along with Dralistico, as well as Jose The Assistant, Preston Vance, and for a brief time in 2022, Andrade El Idolo. However, Rush defeated Vance on an episode of "Collision" in August 2024, putting their alliance to rest.

