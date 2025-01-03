Backstage Update On The Status Of AEW Star Hologram

The undefeated Hologram has been on a roll since debuting for AEW in July. Although he is on a collision course to rise up in the ranks for a future title shot of any level, the perplexing glow-in-the-dark star has been away from in-ring action since WrestleDream in October. Even though it's been reported that he has been sidelined from in-ring competition, Hologram also is away for personal yet life-changing reasons.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the high-flying luchador and his wife welcomed a child on December 26. At this point, Hologram (the alter-ego of former AAA star Aramis) is cleared and available to return to in-ring action. As of this report, when he will return remains undisclosed.

Since he arrived at AEW, Hologram has racked up an impressive 13-0 record. As mentioned, his last match was a nail-biting Best-Two-Out-of-Three-Falls match with The Beast Mortos at WrestleDream. After his career-altering win, it was reported that Hologram obtained an injury towards the end of his match. Soon after their WrestleDream match, Mortos jumped Hologram backstage, temporarily writing him off of all AEW programming. While recovering from his injury, AEW gave him additional time off to be with his wife leading up to the birth of their child. The heated rivalry that Hologram has with Mortos and his La Faccion Ingobernables stablemates is far from over.